Honoured to be associated with Marthanda Varma team: Avatar VFX specialist Chuck Cominskey

Actor Rana Daggubati, in November last year, announced that he’s excited to be part of a project that’ll retell the glory of Travancore King Marthanda Varma. Months after the first major announcement, the makers on March 7 revealed that Visual Effects supervisor Chuck Cominskey, best known for his work on James Cameron’s Oscar-winning fantasy drama Avatar and many Jackie Chan’s films, has been officially signed for the project. Titled Anizham Thirunaal Marthanda Varma, the film will be directed by K Madhu and will feature extensive VFX work, which will be carried out under the supervision of Chuck and his international expertise.

“It’s a great honour to be invited to India to participate in a major Indian motion picture Marthanda Varma: King of Travancore. I have 28 years of experience in visuals effects and stereo supervision in the US and my best work includes being associated with 3D visual effects on Avatar and most recently in Jackie Chan’s Police Story 2013. I’m pleased to be working alongside Jeemon Pulleli’s Folea Studios on this prestigious project,” Chuck said in a video statement.

To be made on a lavish budget, the project will feature actors from across several industries and the makers are in the process of finalising the cast. Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty will take care of sound design while MM Keeravani, the Baahubali composer, was recently signed to compose music. The project will also be high on action sequences and National award-winning stunt choreographer Peter Hein, popular in Malayalam industry with Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan, has been brought on board as action coordinator. Well-known editor Sreekar Prasad is another heavyweight technician the team can proudly boast of.

To be released in four languages, the pre-production process has been going on for nearly six months. The makers plan to go on the floors very soon. It’s interesting that Rana, post Baahubali, has been on a period film signing spree. Currently, he has three period flicks in his kitty and these include the bilingual war drama 1945, in which he plays a soldier in Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army and a web series on the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi.

