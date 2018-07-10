I always wanted to be an actor: Rutwikk Kendre

Making his film debut this year, actor Rutwikk Kendre is looking forward to balancing theatre and films, going forward. Son of veteran theatre personality, Waman Kendre, Rutwikk started out in television with the Marathi serial Manasicha Chitrakaar. Talking about his growing up years, Rutwikk says,“For the longest timeI always thought there are only two career options, actor and director. Because that is what I was surrounded with, my dad’s friends who came over were from similar fields. Deep down, I had decided that I want to be an actor, at a very young age.”

Rutwikk will be seen next in Pandurang Jadhav’s Dry Day.“Technically this is my second film, but the first that will release. The first one that I shot for is titled Sargam and marks veteran Girish Karnad’s comeback in Marathi cinema. However, it is stuck somewhere. So, yes, Dry Day is my debut commercial release,” he adds.

Interestingly, Dry Day draws a lot of comparison from Rutwikk’s real life. He adds that he went through a terrible break-up and during that phase he was called for auditions.He says, “When I read the script, I was shocked as it was exactly what I had gone through a week before auditions. It was very relatable and emotionally connectable. I was completely depressed during my emotional crisis and this film helped me cope up, and worked as a counsellor for me.”

Actively involved in theatre, Rutwikk has been part of his home production, Rangpeeth theatre.“Though I work in my home production for theatre, my parents have never helped me out or suggested my name to their contemporaries. I have made it so far on my own and they are extremely proud of me for this,” he signs off.