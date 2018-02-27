I do not speak without proof: Gautami on her startling revelations on Kamal Haasan

Actor Gautami has written a follow up to her blog post on Kamal Haasan (published Feb 24) in which she had made startling revelations about her professional relationship with the Tamil acting legend. In the blog, she had mentioned how in the 13 years that she was associated with Kamal, she has worked as a costume designer for his film productions but she still has pending dues with his company. She had further stated how she had no relations with him anymore, professionally or personally.

In her second blog on the topic, she has revealed that she has proof about every comment she has made. “I do not speak without reason. And I do not speak without proof.” She adds that she was forced to write the previous post “because of the extent of speculation about my ‘allegiance & support’ coming from all sides”.

In the new post, she categorically states that she is not expecting anything from anyone. “I expected nothing from anyone, least of all pending salaries from a company that I had worked for in a professional capacity. And, yes, I am surprised & disturbed by the harsh & judgemental reactions from people who know no details about the situation.”

About her decision to part ways with Kamal, she says her decision to move on is irreversible. She goes on to say that she wants to concentrate her energies on positive aspects of life. “My reasons for my decision to leave were several and they are strong enough to be irreversible. As a single mother, who is fighting to start life again and build a secure future on her own, I need to concentrate my energies on positive and constructive matters. There is so much in this life that is good, honest & joyful and I look towards that. There are good & compassionate human beings in this world and I look for those people to be in my life.”

