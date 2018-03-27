I had tears when Madhuri Dixit praised me: Adinath Kothare

Actor Adinath Kothare will be seen in two big releases this year: Mahesh Manjrekar’s Take Care Good Night, and Madhuri Dixit-Nene’s maiden Marathi production, 15 August. Speaking about working in Madhuri’s film, Adinath says, “It has been a beautiful experience. It is a great team to work with, right from the co-actors to the technicians. And then, of course, there is Madhuri Dixit. Working in her maiden Marathi production is like a dream come true. She is very down to earth, approachable and gives out warm and positive vibes. She has no baggage or airs of being a superstar. Her husband is a gentleman as well.”

Adinath is thrilled that Madhuri got back to him about his work and also commented on his acting. “She came onto the sets and said, ‘I have seen the edit and you are really good’. I had tears in my eyes when ‘the’ Madhuri Dixit praised me. It means a lot that she goes out of her way to interact with us.”

Adinath has been a producer in the past, so does that make him fidgety on the sets while he’s on an acting job? “I always discuss my character and give my inputs if required. But I don’t impose. I understand how difficult and stressful a production can get. So, when I am an actor on the sets, I just relax and concentrate on my lines and giving my 100%.”

This year, Adinath will be surprising his fans by doing something new: direction. “I am gearing up to direct my dream project.I will soon reveal details about it,” he says.