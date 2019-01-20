I learnt so much from Swapnil Joshi: Priyadarshan Jadhav

Trust actor Priyadarshan Jadhav to surprise you with his choice of work. The Cycle (2018) actor is back this year with yet another variation, where he will be seen with actor Swapnil Joshi in Me Pan Sachin. The duo will be sharing screen space for the first time, and Priyadarshan adds that this project also marks his first time with the entire team. “Apart from Abhijeet Khandkekar and the choreographer Sujit, I have never worked with any one on this set. So, I am really glad that I have had great opportunities such as these in my career so far,” says Priyadarshan.

On working with co-actor Swapnil, he shares that when it comes to film stars, people always have preconceived notions about them. “However, I am someone who doesn’t believe in what people say. I believe in my work, working out a friendship and coming together to do a film. There was not a single second when I thought why is he the lead, am I just the sidekick? I was pretty clear of what I wanted to do, and have always been so,” he says.

He adds that Swapnil is a wonderful co-actor and an even better human being. “I got to learn so much from him. Something as simple as the many ways that one can approach a character. He also has this exceptional ability to judge his work, which I don’t. He also has these tricks up his sleeve that an actor should possess while in front of the camera. Though I have directed and acted, it was great to learn the same from him,” he says adding that he admires the fact that Swapnil still has this hunger for the profession inside him alive. “And, the best part is, no matter how much he has achieved, the hunger is getting bigger and bigger,” he says.

When it comes to debutant director Shreyash Jadhav, Priyadarshan shares, “He helped me get the Nagpuri dialect just right. I simply imitated him when it came to the dialect. When I met him, I realised his tremendous passion for cricket. His passion for the same has been channelised into his directorial debut. I had fun throughout the entire process.”

First Published: Jan 20, 2019 19:45 IST