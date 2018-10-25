I thought Subodh dada was snobbish: Vaidehi

Vaidehi Parashurami is anxious and nervous about whether her character in the film, Ani... Dr Kashinath Ghanekar, would be accepted by the audience. Vaidehi will be seen as Kanchan, daughter of veteran actor Sulochana Latkar. She will also be seen as the love interest of Dr Kashinath Ghanekar, who ruled the Marathi theatre scene in the ’60s. Talking about bagging the project, the F.U: Friendship Unlimited (2017) actor says, “I met and spoke to Abhijeet (Deshpande, director) just eight days before the shoot. He explained the part to me and also shared the star cast. Honestly, there was no reason to say no to this project. It is also my first biopic and I am really excited.”

Playing a real character as opposed to playing a fictional character can be challenging, and Vaidehi agrees, saying, “Neither did Abhijeet let me meet Kanchan, nor did he let me research about her. To be honest, I was not aware about her either. So, I simply followed the instructions of the director. He was very clear of what he wanted from that particular character. He made things easy for me as an actor.” She adds that she is still anxious and is eagerly awaiting to see how people will react to the character. “I am pretty nervous on how Kanchan will react too,” she says.

The Vrindavan (2016) actor shares her experience of the first day of shoot and adds that by the end of day one, she had presumed that this would be one of her toughest roles. “I was really very nervous. I anyway take time to open up, and on day one Subodh dada, too, was very quiet. We had no interaction at all on that day. I first thought Subodh dada was snobbish. I remember, coming home and thinking, ‘This is going to be really tough’. However, the next day, during lunch, he called out to me and asked, ‘Jevlis ka’ (Have you eaten?). This broke the ice and then everything else went by smoothly,” adds Vaidehi.

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 16:42 IST