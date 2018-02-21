Is Priya Prakash Varrier’s wink scene copied from another Malayalam film?

For Priya Prakash Varrier and her upcoming film, Oru Adaar Love, fame has come accompanied with controversies. While makers deal with the issue of a song from the film, allegedly hurting religious sentiments, they are now faced with a fresh issue -- it is now being said that the famous wink scene has been copied from another Malayalam film called Kidu.

As per a report in India TV, director Majeed Abu shot a similar scene for his film. The video clip has a similar Malappuram background. Sung by Vineeth Srinivasan, the Kidu song too looks like a class room love story.

The report adds that Abu later deleted the entire sequence from the movie. This led to many alleging that Abu lifted the sequence from Oru Adaar Love.

Kidu makers have, however, denied the news. Sabu PK, the producer of Kidu, in a video message, has stated that Kidu’s shooting and editing were completed before Oru Adaar Love. Thus, it could not have been copied from Priya Varrier’s film.

In the video, Sabu said, “After watching the song from my film Kidu, many have been saying that it has been copied from Oru Adaar Love. It’s not right,” the report adds.

“Achu Vijayan is the editor of Kidu and Oru Adaar Love. My film’s shooting was completed on November 25 (2017) and in January first week, the editing was done,” he said.

“It is only after finishing our film, Achu Vijayan started to work on Oru Adaar Love. That song was also shot after this. So, we are the ones who should accuse them (Oru Adaar Love filmmakers) of copying it from us. We don’t have any intentions of copying from others,” he added.

On being asked why he decided not to take action against the makers of Oru Adaar Love, he said, “Many asked me why I didn’t take action? I don’t want that. We don’t want to make a big issue because out of this. There could be some similarities between the two films. Even our life is like that we have so many similarities with others.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more