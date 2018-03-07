Is this Shraddha Kapoor’s first look from Prabhas-starrer, Saaho?

A picture of actor Shraddha Kapoor has gone viral. Reports suggest it is from her upcoming film, Saaho. The picture was shared by Shraddha Naik, who is the actor’s makeup artist/expert, reports NDTV.

Sharing the picture, Naik wrote: “#firstlook @shraddhakapoor #sahoo #newfilm #newteam #oldus #prabhas #uvcreations #makeup @shraddha.naik #hair @rohan_jagtap_ @menonnikita #costumes @leepakshiellawadi #lovemywork #thankyouuniverse.”

In the picture, Shraddha can be seen wearing a maroon-coloured shirt and a dark-coloured trouser. She wears her medium-length hair loose and has a stern look on her face. The only accessory is a watch. She is looking away from the camera.

After shooting schedules in Mumbai and Hyderabad, the Saaho team left for abroad in February 2018. The next few schedules of the film will take place across several places in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Romania. Most of the film’s high-octane action scenes will be shot there. One of the highlight will be the one that’ll be shot on the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa.

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho is said to be a mega budget action extravaganza, being made on a budget of over Rs 150 crore. Neil Nithin Mukesh has been roped in as the antagonist. Speaking to media, he had earlier said that Saaho will the biggest action film India would have ever seen. Neil had said, “Saaho is a larger-than-life film and, post Baahubali, the entire nation is rooting for Prabhas. And where there is a mega hero, there will always be a mega villain too. My character has many shades like every other character in the film. It’s quite an exciting project, Sujeeth has a great vision. Saaho will be the biggest action film of 2018.”

