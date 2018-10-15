Kannada actor Sangeetha Bhat reveals her MeToo story, says a casting director abused her at the age of 15

Kannada actor Sangeetha Bhat is the first actor from the Sandalwood industry to come forward with her MeToo story. Sharing the disturbing account, Sangeetha said that she was sexually abused at the age of 15 when she was travelling with a casting director. The actor said that she took her time to reveal her story which ‘haunts her every minute of her life’. While the actor has not named anyone in her account, she said she knows revealing her story comes with a lot of risks. “I have no proof for any of them, except the trauma I have been through. And also because I care about their families who were no way involved,” she wrote.

She shared on her social media handle, “Hello everyone....i have been wanting to share with you all from a few months,...that i am no longer in the film industry (for good) been undergoing a lot of trauma since the time i stepped foot in this industry...many told me not to share my story but i didn’t want my struggle, my pain to go unnoticed, I request you all to read the attached post’s being human and not by judging or assuming different stories.I have tried my best to put my story in a summary of three pages(sic).”

She also added, “These posts are not posted to attain any attention from media etc...These are my experiences which haunts me every minute of my life..i have gathered too much courage to write this,which i know,comes with a lot of risk... please read page 1,2,3 to know more...#metoo #mybadexperiences.”

The actor also revealed that she had to hide the fact that she was married to make sure that her career was not affected. She wrote, “I even hid the fact that I was married to ‘save’ my career in the film industry (that surprisingly doesn’t give much opportunity to married ppl!). My husband has been very supportive through this entire journey and held me together during these tough times.”

Read Sangeetha Bhat’s complete statement here:

2-These posts are not posted to attain any attention from media etc.These are my experiences which haunts me every minute of my life.i have gathered too much courage to write this,which i know,comes with a lot of risk.please read page 1,2,3 to know more, #metoo #badexperiences pic.twitter.com/gMoyxF0cwv — sangeetha bhat (@sangeetha_bhat) October 14, 2018

The MeToo moment in the film industry began with actor Tanushree Dutta accusing Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of a film. Following this, directors Vikas Bahl, Subash Ghai, Luv Ranjan, Sajid Khan and musician Kailash Kher were accused by women of sexual harassment.

