Karthick Naren thanks God that he ‘did not faint’ when Rajinikanth praised his work after watching Mafia teaser

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 15:24 IST

Filmmaker Karthick Naren was blown away by superstar Rajinikanth’s humility when he recently met him and showed the teaser of his upcoming Tamil action thriller Mafia. Karthick took to Twitter to share his excitement. He wrote: “Brilliant work Kanna. Semaya Irukku. Loved it”. These were Rajini sir’s words after watching the teaser of Mafia. Thank god I did not faint. Blown away by his humility. Thalaivar for a reason.”

"Brilliant work kanna. Semaya irukku. Loved it" These were Rajini sir’s words after watching the teaser of Mafia. Thank god I did not faint. Blown away by his humility. Thalaivar for a reason 🤟🏻 pic.twitter.com/e6pdZtOjbI — Karthick Naren (@karthicknaren_M) September 14, 2019

Mafia marks the maiden collaboration of Karthick and Arun Vijay, who plays the lead. The film, being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Prasanna and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

Talking about the film, Karthick recently told Cinema Express: “As the gangster drama is set in Chennai, the entire project will be shot in the city. We’re planning to wrap up the shoot in a single schedule of 35 days. The first look is more on a sneak peek to what can be expected from the characters. We have incorporated subtle hints about the lead’s characterisation in it. All three principal actors will be doing roles that they have not done before.”

It is believed that Arun has shed lot of weight for Mafia as the film will see him in different avatars. Last seen in Magizh Thirumeni’s crime thriller Thadam, Arun Vijay has two more projects in his kitty. He has just wrapped up the shooting of Agni Siragugal, which also stars Vijay Antony. He also has a film called Boxer which will see him in an action-packed role.

Karthick Naren made an impressive debut with his critically-acclaimed and highly successful crime-thriller Dhuruvangal 16 aka D 16.

Despite making a very noteworthy debut, his second film, Naragasooran, a suspense drama featuring an ensemble cast of Arvind Swami, Indrajith, Shriya Saran, Sundeep Kishan and Aathmika, is yet to find a theatrical release.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 15:23 IST