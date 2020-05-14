Lockdown hasn’t deterred Tamil film industry, post-production work begins on over half dozen projects

regional-movies

After Tamil Nadu government granted special permission earlier this week to carry out post-production of films and TV shows, over half a dozen Tamil films have resumed work in lockdown.

This move by the government comes days after several Tamil film producers requested permission to resume post-production work on completed movies and shows that have been stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The government has asked to carry out post-production work such as editing, dubbing, VFX/CGI, DI (Digital Intermediary), background music score, sound effects, foley and mixing with no more than 15 people working at a time.

Producer G Dhananjayan, who has resumed post-production work on his upcoming Tamil thriller Kabadadaari, has been strictly following all the safety guidelines implemented by the government.

From maintaining social distancing to wearing masks, Dhananjayan shared a video clip from the dubbing suite of his film. In the video, actor Nasser explains how the team has been following all the basic hygiene steps.

Dhananjayan said that they’re pushing for July or August release. However, he said everything will depend on when theatres will open.

“Thank you @actornasser sir for joining the dubbing of #Kabadadaari. We are gearing up to complete & plan for release in July/August depending on when theatres plan opening. Looking forward Thumbs (sic),” Dhananjayan tweeted.

Others films that have resumed post-production work include Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor, Vishal starrer Chakra among a few more.

Apparently, the post-production work on Indian 2 is currently underway in multiple studios in Chennai. The team is ensuring that whatever footage that has been shot so far is edited and kept ready before they go to sets post lockdown.

Trade analyst Trinath said that since there’s no certainty over when will theatres open, several producers are keen on completing post-production work and keeping their films ready for release.

“There’s still no clarity over when will theatres open and lockdown will be lifted. Having already lost over a month and a half in lockdown, several producers have been waiting to commence work on their respective projects. The special permission from TN government to commence post-production has come as a big sigh of relief. With more completed projects heading for post-production phase, it will help producers to line up releases when theatres reopen,” Trinath told Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, the government of Kerala has also granted permission to resume post-production activities with less than five people working at a time and work has already commenced.

However, Telugu industry is yet to receive a nod from the states government to commence post-production work. Several big-budget projects such as SS Rajamouli’s RRR Chiranjeevi’s Acharya and Prabhas’s yet-untitled next film among others are stalled due to the lockdown.

