Maharshi teaser: Mahesh Babu plays a character who doesn’t like to lose, watch it here

The teaser of superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming Telugu action drama Maharshi was unveiled on Saturday, on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi amid high expectations. The small video introduces us to Mahesh’s character Rishi and we see him get off a chopper. He’s all suited up and we see he has an entourage. Mahesh Babu tweeted the teaser and wrote, “Here’s RISHI for you...Wishing you all a Happy Ugadi 😊#JoinRishi #Maharshihttps://youtu.be/eQraxc7QbU8.”

Cut to next shot, we see him taking questions at what appears to be a press meet. He’s asked whether his success story has reached its end and Rishi says that there are no full stops in success, only commas. This is followed by the dialogue – success is not a destination, it’s a journey – in Mahesh’s inimitable style of dialogue delivery. In the next shot, we see him run down a corridor. We don’t quite understand why but let’s just assume that Mahesh can make India proud if he runs in the Olympics. Cut to another shot and we see Rishi telling someone that when he’s told he’s about to lose, he proves them wrong by winning. This is followed by shots of Mahesh sending goons flying in slow motion.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Maharshi also stars Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh in crucial roles.

The film was originally planned to be released on April 25. However, last month, producer Dil Raju confirmed that the release has been pushed to May 9. He revealed the reason for postponement of the release is post-production work which is taking more time than expected.

Maharshi, which has been jointly produced by Dil Raju, Ashwini Dutt and PVP Cinema, has music by Devi Sri Prasad.

