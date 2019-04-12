Mahesh Babu and Trivikram reunite for an ad shoot. See pics

Filmmaker Trivikram and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu—best known for working together on projects such as Athadu and Khaleja — have reunited nearly after a decade for a new project. However, it’s not for a new film but for an ad shoot.

On Thursday, social media was buzzing with pictures of Mahesh and Trivikram from the sets of their ad shoot for a popular commercial brand. Mahesh took to Twitter and wrote: “Back with my favourite. Love the experience.”

Back with my favourite 😎

Love the experience...always 😊 pic.twitter.com/RwG7kFXVAs — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 10, 2019

After the pictures went viral, fans wanted the popular duo to join hands soon for a project. As expected, the industry grapevine is that Trivikram and Mahesh Babu are in talks for a project which might take off next year.

Also read | Student of the Year 2 trailer: Tiger Shroff has his eyes on the prize; Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria have eyes on him. Watch

Trivikram and Mahesh Babu discuss on ad sets.

Currently, Mahesh awaits the release of his 25th film Maharshi, which has been directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The film is gearing up for release on May 9. The film was originally planned to be released on April 25. Following rumours last month that the release has been postponed, the makers released a statement and clarified that the film is on track for April 25 release. The makers added that the film’s shoot is currently in the final stages. Except for two songs, the shoot of the entire film will be completed by March 15.

However, a week later, producer Dil Raju in a press meet confirmed that the release has been pushed to May 9. He revealed the reason for postponement of the release is post-production work which is taking more time than expected. Maharshi also stars Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh in crucial roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 17:15 IST