Makers of Acharya give Kajal Aggarwal a warm welcome as she joins film’s shoot, see pics

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 13:51 IST

Actor Kajal Aggarwal joined the sets of Chiranjeevi starrer upcoming Telugu film Acharya on Tuesday. The makers gave Kajal a warm welcome by making her cut a cake with her husband Gautam Kitchlu and those pictures have gone viral on social media.

In the pictures, Chiranjeevi is seen welcoming the newlywed couple. In others, the couple poses with him and rest of the team members.

Kajal and Gautam cut a cake together.

Kajal came in as a replacement for Trisha, who was originally signed as the leading lady. In March, Trisha took to Twitter to reveal that she’s opting out of the project. She wrote: “Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed. Due to creative differences, I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sir’s film. Wishing the team well. To my lovely Telugu audiences - hope to see you soon in an exciting project.”

Amidst rumours that Kajal had also opted out citing unavailability of dates, the makers clarified that she’s very much part of the film.

Kajal and Gautam with Chiranjeevi and rest of the team.

In Acharya, it is rumoured that Chiranjeevi plays dual roles. As per reports, the film will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

The film is being directed by Koratala Siva. It will be the second time that Kajal will be paired with Chiranjeevi. She was part of the actor’s comeback film Khaidi No 150 a few years ago.

Meanwhile, Kajal will soon work on a Tamil horror-comedy with director Deekay. It is believed to feature three more leading ladies. Kajal and Deekay had previously worked together in Tamil romantic comedy Kavalai Vendam.

