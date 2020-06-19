e-paper
Malayalam filmmaker Sachy dies at 48

KR Sachidanandan, better known as Sachy, suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday and died at a Thrissur hospital on Thursday. He was 48.

Karthik Kumar
Malayalam filmmaker Sachy on the sets of a film.
Malayalam writer-director Sachy aka KR Sachidanandan, who was hospitalized in Thrissur after he sustained a cardiac arrest on Tuesday, passed away on Thursday. The filmmaker was being treated at the critical care unit of Thrissur’s Jubilee Mission Hospital where he was admitted on Tuesday.

As per a report by The News Minute, Dr Benny Joseph, the CEO of Jubilee Mission hospital confirmed the director’s death. He was 48.

On Tuesday, Sachy was brought to the hospital after having suffered a cardiac arrest which had cut off blood supply to his brain.

Sachy made his directorial debut with 2015 Malayalam film Anarkali. His latest release Ayyappanum Koshiyum, starring Prithviraj and Biju Menon, was a blockbuster. The film is already getting remade in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.

The film tells the story of its title characters, Ayyappan Nair and Koshy Kurian, who lock horns over an incident and their egos take them on a wild trip. While Biju Menon played the character Ayyappan Nair, a policeman with unblemished records, Prithviraj was seen as a retired army havildar Koshy Kurian, who had put in 16 years of service.

The film, which has emerged as a box-office hit, also featured director Ranjith as Prithviraj’s father. Gowri Nandha and Anna Reshma Rajan played the female leads. At the box-office, Ayyappanum Koshiyum is said to have minted over Rs. 30 crore since its release earlier this year in February.

