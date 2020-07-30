Marathi actor Aashutosh Bhakre, husband of actor Mayuri Deshmukh, dies by suicide at 32: report

regional-movies

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 09:47 IST

Marathi actor Aashutosh Bhakre, who was married to Marathi actor Mayuri Deshmukh, allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday. He was 32.

Aashutosh Bhakre reportedly hanged himself at his home in Nanded town in the Marathwada region, a police official told PTI on Wednesday. The incident came to light Wednesday afternoon when Bhakre (32) was found hanging by his parents in his flat in the Ganesh Nagar area of the town in central Maharashtra, the official said.

Aashutosh had acted in Marathi films such as Bhakar and Ichar Tharla Pakka. Mayuri had shot to fame after her role in Marathi serial Khulta Kali Khulena. She has also worked in 31 Diwas.

The reason behind the actor’s suicide was not yet known, the police official said. He was reportedly suffering from depression since the last few days and had recently shared a video on social media in which he analysed why a person commits suicide, the official said.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta asks India to stand up for him: ‘Let’s stand together for the truth’

An accidental death case has been registered at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Nanded, around 575 km from Mumbai.

A Times of India report has quoted PI Anant Narute, Shivaji Nagar police station, Nanded, as saying, “The news came to us around 1.30 pm. We have registered an accidental death report (ADR) as per standard procedure. We have recorded a statement from Aashutosh’s father, and he hasn’t blamed anyone for what happened. We haven’t spoken to any other family members as they are still coming to terms with the loss.”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more