Master second look: Vijay requests silence as he’s seen shushing in new poster

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 14:04 IST

The second poster of Vijay starrer upcoming Tamil film Master, which is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, was unveiled on the occasion of Sankranti on Wednesday.

In the poser, we see a bunch of kids facing the other way with Vijay in the middle, who’s in a black suit requesting silence as he’s seen shushing. The poster immediately went viral upon release on social media.

The film, which is gearing up for Diwali 2020 release, will feature Vijay in the role of a college professor and will have a college backdrop for most part of its story. It’ll be the first time Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing screen space.

Vijay Sethupathi, who is on a roll, will be seen playing the antagonist. The team has so far completed two schedules of shooting. Recently, the makers shot a major portion of the film in a prison in Shimoga in Karnataka.

Malavika Mohanan, who made her Tamil debut via Rajinikanth’s Petta, has been signed to play the leading lady.

Vijay was last seen in Atlee directed Bigil, in which he played dual roles. He was seen playing father and son roles and both the characters were well received by the audiences.

Bigil, which also starred Jackie Shroff and Nayanthara, went on to mint over Rs 300 crore at the box office. It emerged as the highest grossing Tamil film of 2019.

Meanwhile, Vijay might join hands with filmmaker Vetrimaaran next. Apparently, Vetrimaaran has already narrated a story to Vijay, who is said to have already given his consent verbally. If everything goes as planned, the duo might join hands for the first time for Thalapathy 65.

Vijay also has a project with AR Murugadoss in the pipeline. This film will mark their fourth time reunion after Thuppakki, Kaththi and Sarkar.

