Mayalayam actress abduction and assault case: Dileep allowed to see documents, not visuals by court

Actor Dileep has been allowed access to the case documents on Wednesday, after he moved the high court seeking permission.The court in Kochi stated that Dileep, one of the accused in the case, should be allowed to use the documents and materials related to the case. However, the order also added that it was up to Kerala high court to decide whether a copy of the visuals should be given to the accused or not, reported Manorama.

The Ernakulam principal sessions court has stated that the medical examination report of the actress following the attack can also be made available to Dileep. The hearing on this case has now been moved to March 28.

Malayalam actress abduction & assault case: Ernakulam Court ordered that all documents in connection with the case except visuals of attack can be handed over to accused.Victim has demanded for a special court for trial. She has submitted request seeking a female judge for trial — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2018

Initially, Dileep had tried to gain access to the visuals of the attack that were submitted as evidence. However, the prosecution stated that this would adversely affect the victim. Meanwhile, the victim is pursuing the constitution of a special court with a woman judge for conducting the trial. She filed the petition regarding the same on Wednesday.

The said female actor was attacked on February 17, 2017. It was led by Pulsar Suni, who is the primary accused in this case. Actor Dileep was arrested for plotting the attack and was named the eighth accused. All those accused in the case were present in the court on Wednesday.

The other accused include Martin Antony; the actress’s driver Manikandan from Thammanam, Kochi; VP Vijesh from Kathirur; Salim from Edapally; Pradeep from Thiruvalla; Vishnu from Kakkanad; advocate Pratheesh Chacko from Aluva; Charly Thomas from Kannur, Sanilkumar from Kozhenchery and Adv. Raju Joseph from Ernakulam.

