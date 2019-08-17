Mysskin begins scouting locations for Vishal’s Thupparivaalan 2. See pics

regional-movies

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 16:09 IST

Filmmaker Mysskin has begun scouting locations for the sequel to his highly successful Tamil crime thriller Thupparivaalan, which will see him reunite with actor Vishal for the second time. Mysskin is currently in London where he visited the Sherlock Holmes Museum as part of his recce for location hunt.

Modelled after Sherlock Holmes, Thupparivaalan saw Vishal play a detective called Kaniyan Poogundran. Actor Prasanna played his sidekick, a character very close to Sherlock’s partner Dr. John Watson.

In April, Mysskin met Vishal on the sets of his upcoming film Action at Cappadocia in Turkey to discuss about Thupparivaalan 2, which is expected to go on the floors from October. Thupparivaalan was a box-office winner and ended Vishal’s dry spell for success. During the film’s release, there were reports that the film was heavily inspired from Sherlock Holmes. Mysskin had said only his lead characters were inspired by Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson.

“Everyone gets inspired from something or the other. Edgar Allen Poe came up with the first detective story and then came Sherlock Holmes. There is a thin line between inspiration and plagiarism,” Mysskin had said in a statement.

“My story has nothing related to Sherlock Holmes or other detective movies. Thupparivaalan has anecdotes from Subramaniya Bharathi, Mahatma Gandhi; there is love, friendship and ego. This is something I always wanted to write,” he added.

The film, which also starred Vinay Rai, Andrea Jeremiah and Anu Emmanuel, has been regarded as Vishal’s best work in a long time. Vishal has two more projects in his kitty. Last seen playing a corrupt cop in Ayogya, the Tamil remake of Telugu blockbuster Temper; Vishal’s next release will be Sundar C’s Action, which is rumoured to be the remake of Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger.

Vishal also has Irumbu Thirai 2 in his kitty. The film will most likely hit the screens early next year.

