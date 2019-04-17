Vishal and Mysskin meet in Turkey to discuss about Thupparivaalan 2, see pic

Actor Vishal and filmmaker Mysskin, who are all set to reunite for Thupparivaalan 2, met recently at Cappadocia in Turkey where Vishal is shooting for the Sundar C directorial. A picture from their meeting has been posted on social media by Vishal’s publicist.

Apparently, discussions were held regarding Thupparivaalan 2, which is expected to go on the floors later this year. A source close to Vishal confirmed that the film will be produced by the actor and will roll from November after the completion of Sundar C’s project.

In Thupparivaalan, Vishal played a detective called Kaniyan Poogundran, modeled after Sherlock Holmes. Actor Prasanna played his sidekick, a character close to Sherlock’s partner Dr Watson. Even before the film’s release, Vishal confirmed he would be reuniting with Mysskin for the sequel.

Thupparivaalan was a box-office winner. The film ended Vishal’s dry spell for success. During the film’s release, there were reports that the film was heavily inspired from Sherlock Holmes. Mysskin had said only his lead characters were inspired by Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson. “Everyone gets inspired from something or the other. Edgar Allen Poe came up with the first detective story and then came Sherlock Holmes. There is a thin line between inspiration and plagiarism,” Mysskin had said in a statement.

“My story has nothing related to Sherlock Holmes or other detective movies. ‘Thupparivaalan’ has anecdotes from Subramaniya Bharathi, Mahatma Gandhi; there is love, friendship and ego. This is something I always wanted to write,” he added. The film, which also starred Vinay Rai, Andrea Jeremiah and Anu Emmanuel, has been regarded as Vishal’s best work in a long time.

