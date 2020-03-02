Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next with Boyapati Srinu starts rolling, actor to be seen in a double role

regional-movies

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 17:29 IST

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next yet-untitled Telugu project with director Boyapati Srinu went on the floors on Monday in Hyderabad. Having delivered hits like Simhaa and Legend, the hit combination of Balakrishna and Srinu has reunited for another commercial potboiler.

Currently dubbed NBK 106, Shriya Saran and Anjali have been signed as leading ladies. If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, the film stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. Sanjay is said to have been already signed as the baddie. An official announcement is yet to be made.

If Sanjay comes on board, this will be his second Telugu outing. He’s currently shooting for KGF 2, in which he plays a character called Adheera. The second chapter will follow the journey of Rocky bhai (Yash) as he rises to the king of a goldmine.

This project will feature Balakrishna in dual roles. Apparently, one of the characters is of an Aghora and the makers are going to keep his look under wraps. The team plans to shoot a major schedule in Varanasi next month.

SS Thaman has been roped in to compose music. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be officially announced.

Interestingly, Balakrishna was seen playing dual roles in last release, Ruler. He was seen playing a politician as well as a cop. Boyapati has pinned high hopes on this project after the debacle of his last two releases – Jaya Janaki Nayaka and Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama featured Ram Charan in the lead. Post the film’s release, he released a statement and opened up about its failure. “I would like to thank each and every technician who strove day and night to execute Vinaya Vidheya Rama. No amount of words is sufficient to describe the support extended by our producer DVV Danayya. I will always be grateful to my distributors and exhibitors who believed in our film and backed it. We worked really hard to deliver a film which would entertain all of you. Unfortunately, the vision could not get translated properly on screen and we could not meet your expectations,” Charan said in the statement.

