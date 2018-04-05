Narendra Modi lookalike to play PM in Kannada film on demonetisation

Remember the Narendra Modi lookalike from Kerala who was forced to remove his beard after people started flocking to him for selfies?

Well, he isn’t cursing his beard anymore because it probably helped him land the role of the Prime Minister in a film on demonetisation.

MP Ramachandran, a self-confessed travel freak from North Kerala, has been shooting for the film 8/11 Statement, which is expected to hit the theatres next month.

“It is a national integration movie based on the Prime Minister’s demonetisation address to the nation on 8/11. When I was approached by a young group of cine artistes, I was quite reluctant but later caved in,” said Ramachandran.

“It is their debut movie. So I didn’t insist for money. I took whatever they offered me,” he said.

The shooting began in south Karnataka’s Coorg and adjoining areas last October. The movie is produced by KH Venu and directed by Appi Prasad.

“This was my first brush with the tinsel world. Since I have got over my stage fright, I will now consider other roles too if offered,” said the 61-year-old.

Ramachandran at Payyanur railway station last year — the photo that made him famous. (Twitter)

Ramachandran, now retired after working in the Gulf for several years, shot to fame last year when he was photographed waiting for a train at Payyanur (North Kerala) railway station. The photo, which was widely shared on social media, was picked up by a YouTube comedy channel to take a dig at the PM’s frequent foreign trips.

The comedy channel, All India Backchod, later removed the post after Mumbai Police slapped a case on it.

Ramachandran, though, was used to attention even before the railway station photograph went viral.

Recalling a trip to Jammu two years ago, he said, his train was delayed by 20 minutes after armymen competed to pose with him.