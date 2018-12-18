HT Logo

Niharika Konidela’s film Suryakantham is about yin and yang. See first look poster

Actor Niharika Konidela’s film Suryakantham first look was released by her brother Varun Tej on Tuesday.

regional movies Updated: Dec 18, 2018 14:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Suryakantham,Nikarika Konidela,Suryakantham movie
Niharika Konidela will next be seen in Suryakantham also starring Rahul Vijay.

Actor Niharika Konidela’s upcoming film Suryakantham’s first look poster was released by her brother Varun Tej Konidela on Tuesday. The poster featured a yin and yang circle with the juxtaposed images of a loving couple and one that is having trouble getting along. Niharika’s character is seen holding on to actor Rahul Vijay’s hair with a fierce look on her face.

The first look was revealed on the occasion of Niharika’s birthday and Varun wrote on Twitter, “Really happy to be presenting my sister @IamNiharikaK’s upcoming flick #SuryaKantham. On her birthday! Here is the First look.. Hope you guys like it..”

Suryakantham is directed by Pranith Bramandapally and produced by Nirvana Cinemas. From the looks of it, the film is a romcom and Niharika, who hasn’t had luck on her side with Oka Manasu, Happy Wedding and Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren in Tamil is hoping for this film to work.

The actor was also in the news when rumours of her marriage to Baahubali actor Prabhas had surfaced. Niharika, the niece of actor Chiranjeevi and daughter of actor Nag Babu, was said to have been ready to tie the knot with Prabhas. However, Chiranjeevi released a statement and said that Niharika’s family wanted the actor to concentrate on her career and that her marriage was not their priority as of now.

Follow @htshowbiz fo rmore

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 14:36 IST

more from regional movies