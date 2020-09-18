e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Nithya Menen plays a singer in multilingual film Gamanam, see first look poster

Nithya Menen plays a singer in multilingual film Gamanam, see first look poster

Nithya Menen plays a singer named Shailaputri Devi in the upcoming film, Gamanam, which will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. See the poster here.

regional-movies Updated: Sep 18, 2020 21:39 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nithya Menen in the poster of Gamanam.
Nithya Menen in the poster of Gamanam.
         

Actor Nithya Menen, who was recently seen in the second season of Amazon Prime’s Breathe, plays a singer in upcoming multilingual film Gamanam. The makers released a poster on Friday, which introduces Nithya’s character as singer Shailaputri Devi. She’s seen performing at what appears to be a concert.

Shriya headlines the pan-Indian project which will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. Directed by Sujana Rao and produced by Cinematographer VS Gnana Sekhar, the filming of Gamanam has been completed and the project is currently in the post-production phase.

Sai Madhav Burra has written the dialogues of Gamanam, while the music is by Ilaiyaraaja. The rest of the cast and crew is yet to be officially announced.

 

Last seen on screen in Tamil thriller Psycho, Nithya Menen will soon commence work on her next project with Dhanush. Talking about her upcoming projects, Nithya recently told Hindustan Times, “This is easily the most exciting phase of my career. I have some really interesting projects lined up this year. One among them is a film with Dhanush. Right now, I can confirm I'm part of the project but can’t reveal more information.”

Also read: Adhyayan Suman says he is on the ‘same side’ as Kangana Ranaut, emphasises they have no relationship

Nithya will also be seen playing former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in an upcoming biopic, Iron Lady. Responding to reports about Iron Lady being shelved, Nithya said the project is still on and will soon go on floors.

“It’s a pre-production heavy film. Also, we are making a film that encompasses Jayalalithaa’s life from 16 till her demise. We are not taking a portion from her life and making a film on it. Priyadarshini (director) is very clear about what she wants to make, and she’s making sure we get all the clearance before we go to sets. Once we start shooting, we will wrap up the project quickly,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India talking to Russia for early vaccine, says health ministry
India talking to Russia for early vaccine, says health ministry
Election officials in Bihar told to fact check, call out fake news
Election officials in Bihar told to fact check, call out fake news
Top govt panel reviews Ladakh situation ahead of military talks
Top govt panel reviews Ladakh situation ahead of military talks
‘Members rarely met’: Smriti Irani on Centre scrapping Handloom Board
‘Members rarely met’: Smriti Irani on Centre scrapping Handloom Board
India, Japan looking at working together in Bangladesh and Myanmar: Jaishankar
India, Japan looking at working together in Bangladesh and Myanmar: Jaishankar
ED attaches three hotels worth Rs 100 crore in PMC Bank fraud
ED attaches three hotels worth Rs 100 crore in PMC Bank fraud
Intel agencies to probe new Turkish NGO outreach in Kashmir: Official
Intel agencies to probe new Turkish NGO outreach in Kashmir: Official
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In