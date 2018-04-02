NTR biopic: Paresh Rawal may also join Vidya Balan for a key role in the film

Bollywood actors Vidya Balan and Paresh Rawal have reportedly been approached for crucial roles in the upcoming NTR biopic. While neither of them have been officially signed, it is believed that Vidya has been approached to play NTR’s wife and Paresh Rawal has been offered the role of former CM of Andhra Pradesh, Nadendla Bhaskara Rao.

Since the film will be made in Telugu and Hindi, the makers are keen to rope in popular Bollywood actors to make the film pan-India friendly.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu launched the biopic on March 29 in Ramakrishna Studio, Hyderabad. The crème le crème of Telugu industry had gathered on this occasion to wish Nandamuri Balakrishna and the entire team for the commencement of the project.

Vice President M Venkiah Naidu claps with a clapboard at the launch of a biopic on the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao, in Hyderabad on Thursday. (PTI)

To be directed by Teja, the film will see Balakrishna step into the shoes of his late father and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. In the introductory shot, a scene from NTR’s widely popular Daana Veera Soora Karna was filmed. Balakrishna appeared as Duryodhana from the film for the launch.

At the launch of the film, director Teja said he wasn’t sure if he’d be able to do justice to this opportunity. “When I was approached with the offer, I remember telling them if I can do justice to the story. I had this doubt, despite being a huge fan of NTR. I’ll give my best efforts. NTR’s story is so vast; it’d take six films to encompass everything. We’ve tried to encapsulate everything into one film and I hope we will do justice. If everything goes as planned, we’ll come to theatre this Dussehra.” To be jointly produced by Balakrishna, Vishnu Induri and Sai Korrapati, the film will have music by MM Keeravani. While Santhosh Thundiyil will be behind the camera, Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao be the editor.

