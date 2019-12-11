e-paper
Nushrat Jahan shares pics with one year old boy who sells balloons, internet is divided in its verdict

Actor turned politician Nusrat Jahan has shared pictures with a balloon seller - all of a year and half - calling him cuter than the colourful balloons.

Dec 11, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nusrat Jahan poses with a balloon seller child.
Nusrat Jahan poses with a balloon seller child.(Instagram)
         

Actor and member of Parliament Nusrat Jahan has shared sweet pictures in which she is sen hugging a one-year-old whom she spotted selling balloons in the streets. While she is seen kissing him on the cheek in one image, she poses with him in another.

Nushrat wrote alongside the pictures, “Made my weekend special.. with the special one.. a 1 year and a half baby selling balloons was way more cuter and colourful than the balloons.. #loveforall #loveistheonlylanguage.” While the post was showered with love, a few internet users questioned her intent as well. Many asked her if she did anything to help the child.

 

“You are the MP, did you adopt him or gave him an asylum atleast in of your baby adoption centres? Or just a pic,” one user commented. Another one wrote, “Is this your real love ..! ya phir ..! are you pretending to be a good human being in front of social media..if u want to do something for them then please don’t pretend in social media.”

Recently, Nusrat was discharged from hospital after being hospitalised for a day following complains of respiratory trouble. The TMC MP from Basirhat has a history of asthma.

After winning this year’s Lok Sabha elections from Basirhat by a huge margin of over three lakh votes, Nusrat came in the firing line of Muslim clergy when she sported sindoor in the Parliament after marrying her long-time beau and enterpreneur Nikhil Jain in June. She had responded by saying she represented an inclusive India, which was beyond the barriers of caste, creed and religion.

Nusrat also celebrated the Hindu festival of Durga Puja this year much amid fervour and told media, “I have already sent a message to the people that nothing matters more than humanity and love. I am God’s special child and respect humanity and love more than anything. I respect all religions.”

Nusrat has worked in several Bengali films including Shotru, Khoka 420, Khiladi and Jamai 420.

