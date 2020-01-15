e-paper
Pooja Hegde shares video with fan who slept on footpath for 5 days to see her, says ‘I am so touched’

Pooja Hegde took to Instagram to share a video with a die-hard fan who slept on the road for five days just to get a chance to meet her. Watch it here.

regional-movies Updated: Jan 15, 2020 19:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
One of Pooja Hegde’s fans came all the way to Mumbai to meet her.
Pooja Hegde was left speechless when one of her fans travelled to Mumbai and slept on the footpath for five days, just to catch a glimpse of her. She shared a video with him on her Instagram account and said that while she was moved by the sweet gesture, she did not want her fans to go through so much trouble.

“Bhaskar Rao thank you for coming all the way to Bombay and waiting for 5 days to see me. I am so touched but it also saddens me to see my fans going through so much trouble to do so.I would NEVER want to see you’ll sleeping on the road in order to do so.I promise you, I feel your love from wherever u’ll are, you’ll are my strength. LOVE YOU’LL. #bestfansever #touched #grateful,” the actor wrote, sharing a clip of their interaction.

 

Currently, Pooja is happy with the success of her latest release, Trivikram Srinivas’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film, which also stars Allu Arjun, Tabu and Nivetha Pethuraj, has received positive reviews from critics and is enjoying a great run at the box office as well. It grossed Rs 85 crore globally on its opening day.

Also read: Bollywood casting director arrested for running prostitution racket

Pooja will be seen next in KK Radha Krishna’s Jaan, opposite Prabhas. Talking about the romantic drama, she told Bollywood Hungama, “It is bilingual. We are shooting in Hindi and Telugu. I am very excited about that. It’s one of the best scripts I have read. We still have to shoot so mostly next year (release). It is a period drama which is set in Europe and never done before. So, you are going to see us in European style costumes. We will be shooting in Italy and some sets in Hyderabad.”

Jaan, produced by Gopi Krishna Movies and UV Creations, is expected to hit the theatres sometime this year.

