Priyamani may play Sasikala in J Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 15:18 IST

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, actor Priyamani is most likely to play the role of Sasikala in upcoming J Jayalalithaa biopic, Thalaivi. Thalaivi, being directed by Vijay, stars Kangana Ranaut in the role of Jayalalithaa. Actor Arvind Swami has been roped in to play MG Ramachandran, the former Tamil Nadu chief minister.

The latest update is that Priyamani, recently seen in web series Family Man, has been signed to play Sasikala, a close confidante of Jayalalithaa. An official announcement is yet awaited from the makers. However, reliable sources have confirmed that Priyamani has already joined the sets. Kangana, who was last seen in Judgmental Hai Kya, spent close to six months on prepping for this project. She underwent Bharatanatyam classes, learnt Tamil and even spent hours in the prosthetic make-up sessions.

Watch the first-look teaser here:

The project was announced along with its title and first-look poster on February 24, on the 71st birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa. When Kangana was announced for the titular role, the choice was received with some backlash. Soon after the announcement, Vijay clarified his stand on roping in Kangana in an interview to Times of India. “This is a pan India film, and Kangana is apt for the role. She is one of the biggest stars in India today and I think it is right that a top star plays the role of an important politician. This way, the story will also reach audiences across India. We consider this a pan-Indian film, not a regional one,” Vijay said.

The film has music by GV Prakash Kumar while Nirav Shah will crank the camera. Veteran writer Vijayendra Prasad of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Baahubali fame has been roped in to oversee the writing process. The project has gone on floors despite Jayalalithaa’s niece J Deepa filing a civil suit in the Madras High Court to restrain the team from making a biopic based on her aunt’s life.

