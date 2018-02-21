R Madhavan to reunite with Gautham Menon for Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya sequel

Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon and R Madhavan are best known for working together in the runaway hit Minnale and its Hindi version Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, which released over 25 years ago. The duo is all set to reunite for the sequel to Menon’s widely popular romantic drama Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, which starred Simbu and Trisha in the lead. Titled Ondraga, the sequel will be about the story of Karthik, the titular character of Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, eight years since the events of the first part. R Madhavan has been roped in to play Karthik’s character, originally essayed by Simbu, who won’t be part of the sequel.

Talking to Film Companion, a popular entertainment portal, Menon confirmed that Ondraga will feature Madhavan, Tovino Thomas and Puneeth Rajkumar in the lead. One more actor from Telugu filmdom will be finalised. It’ll be the story of Karthik and his four friends who meet after 8 years and go on a trip to the US to attend a wedding. Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia are also believed to be part of the project, which is slated to go on the floors later this year.

Menon is currently busy wrapping up Dhanush’s Enai Noki Paayum Thota, which will soon head to Mumbai for its final schedule. He also has Vikram’s Dhruva Natchathiram, which is said to be an international spy thriller. If everything goes as planned, Menon hopes to bring out Dhruva Natchathiram in August this year.

