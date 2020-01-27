e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Regional Movies / Rajinikanth’s private jet suffers technical snag, grounded before take-off

Rajinikanth’s private jet suffers technical snag, grounded before take-off

A Mysore-bound private flight carrying 42 passengers including actor Rajinikanth suffered a technical snag on Monday morning, airport officials said.

regional-movies Updated: Jan 27, 2020 11:14 IST

Press Trust of India
Actor Rajinikanth at the trailer launch of his film Darbar.
Actor Rajinikanth at the trailer launch of his film Darbar.(IANS)
         

A Mysore-bound private flight carrying 42 passengers including actor Rajinikanth suffered a technical snag on Monday morning, airport officials said.

The snag was detected before the flight was preparing for take-off and engineers were summoned immediately and they attended to the issue, the officials added.

However, the snag forced a near two-hour delay and the flight later proceeded for its destination.

Rajinikanth in the meantime interacted with some of the passengers onboard and also clicked pictures with them, officials added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Nothing more urgent than this’: CJI on Delhi gang-rape convict’s plea
‘Nothing more urgent than this’: CJI on Delhi gang-rape convict’s plea
‘Dictatorship at its peak’: Chandrashekhar Azad on forcibly being sent back to Delhi
‘Dictatorship at its peak’: Chandrashekhar Azad on forcibly being sent back to Delhi
‘Kejriwal supports tukde tukde gang for vote bank’, says Nadda
‘Kejriwal supports tukde tukde gang for vote bank’, says Nadda
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
Bihar girl shows symptoms of Coronavirus, admitted in hospital: Report
Bihar girl shows symptoms of Coronavirus, admitted in hospital: Report
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter dead in helicopter crash
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter dead in helicopter crash
Bugatti touts green ambitions while storming full speed ahead
Bugatti touts green ambitions while storming full speed ahead
The Constitution at 70 | The Big Picture
The Constitution at 70 | The Big Picture
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

Regional Movies