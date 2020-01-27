Rajinikanth’s private jet suffers technical snag, grounded before take-off
A Mysore-bound private flight carrying 42 passengers including actor Rajinikanth suffered a technical snag on Monday morning, airport officials said.regional-movies Updated: Jan 27, 2020 11:14 IST
A Mysore-bound private flight carrying 42 passengers including actor Rajinikanth suffered a technical snag on Monday morning, airport officials said.
The snag was detected before the flight was preparing for take-off and engineers were summoned immediately and they attended to the issue, the officials added.
However, the snag forced a near two-hour delay and the flight later proceeded for its destination.
Rajinikanth in the meantime interacted with some of the passengers onboard and also clicked pictures with them, officials added.
Follow @htshowbiz for more