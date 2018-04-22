Ravi Teja plays a medical student in Nela Ticket. Watch teaser

Ravi Teja’s upcoming film is an action-comedy titled Nela Ticket. The teaser was released on Sunday and we see Ravi Teja doing what he does best - throw punches, be funny and fall in love. There are dialogues to impress you, witty innuendos, and regretfully, a scene in which the hero follows a woman around, a common Ravi Teja affair. The film also has high octane action sequences and colourful song picturisations.

In the movie, Ravi Teja loves living his life with a bunch of people around him and celebrates each moment. This light-hearted, simple man, however, can also throw punches and jabs at the goons. He plays the role of a medical student in the film.

Directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala and produced by Ram Talluri under SRT Entertainments banner, the release date of the movie is not finalised yet.

The movie stars Malavika Sharma opposite Ravi Teja and Jagpathi Babu could play the antagonist as he did not feature in the teaser. Ali, Praveen, Priyadharshi, Raghu Babu, Posani Krishna Murali, Prudhvi Raj, Subbaraju, Tanikella Bharani, Surekha Vani, Kaumudhi, Sathya Krishna, Priya, Annapurna, LB Sriram, Shivaji Raja, Brahmaji, Prabhas Srinu, Sampath will also be seen in the film.

The music for the film is given by Shakthikanth Karthick.

