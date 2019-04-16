Samantha Akkineni confirms cameo in father-in-law Nagarjuna’s Manmadhudu 2

Actors Akkineni Nagarjuna and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Telugu romantic comedy Manmadhudu 2, which had its official launch ceremony in Hyderabad last month, will also feature Samantha Akkineni in a cameo role. In a media interaction while promoting her latest release Majili, Samantha confirmed being part of Manmadhudu 2 without divulging too much information.

“I play a very interesting extended cameo in Manmadhudu 2. At the moment, I can’t reveal anything about my character, but can vouch that it’s going to be an important one in the story. I can’t wait to start shooting,” Samantha, who is basking in the success of Majili, told reporters.

Directed actor-turned-filmmaker Rahul Ravindran, the film is a sequel to Nagarjuna’s super hit flick Manmadhudu. It’s the first time Rakul and Nagarjuna will be seen as pair on screen.

Having recently completed the first schedule, the film is currently being shot in Portugal where it will be predominantly filmed. This is Rahul’s second directorial project. He made his debut as a director last year with Telugu romantic drama Chi La Sow, which was bankrolled by Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios.

Last seen on screen in Telugu multi-starrer Devadas alongside Nani; Nagarjuna will sport a different look in Manmadhudu 2. Nagarjuna had recently signed Dhanush’s second directorial project. He was roped in to play a very pivotal role. However, rumours have emerged that the project has been shelved and Nagarjuna will use the dates he had set aside for this project for Manmadhudu 2.

