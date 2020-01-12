e-paper
Sarileru Neekevvaru box office collection day 1: Mahesh Babu's film mints Rs 40 crore

Sarileru Neekevvaru box office collection day 1: Mahesh Babu’s film mints Rs 40 crore

Anil Ravipudi’s Sarileru Neekevvaru, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role, has taken off to a bumper opening in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

regional-movies Updated: Jan 12, 2020 19:30 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Mahesh Babu in a still from Sarileru Neekevvaru
Mahesh Babu in a still from Sarileru Neekevvaru
         

Mahesh Babu’s latest outing Sarileru Neekevvaru has opened big at the box office, minting around Rs 40 crore in Telugu states on its release day. According to trade sources, the film directed by Anil Ravipudi has grossed approximately Rs 40 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

“The film has taken exceptional opening in Telugu states. The early estimates suggest that it has grossed Rs 40 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In the US, it has already breached the $1-million club and it is expected to perform well even through the week due to the festive season,” trade analyst Trinath said.

In Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh Babu plays a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician.The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and veteran actor Vijayashanti, who has returned to face the arc lights after 13 years, in crucial roles. Prakash Raj plays the antagonist.

Also read | Sarileru Neekevvaru review: Mahesh Babu film is a commercial entertainer that plays to its strengths

Vijayashanti, who was last on screen in the 2006 film Nayudamma, was seen playing a professor in Sarileru Neekevvaru. Director Anil Ravipudi had said that even after being out of action for over a decade, she was extremely disciplined on the sets.

Mahesh was last seen in Maharshi, which grossed over Rs 200 crore at the box office. The film, which also starred Pooja Hegde, featured him in the role of a multimillionaire who takes up farming for the sake of his best friend.

Recent reports suggest that Mahesh will reunite with Maharishi director Vamshi Paidipally for a new project. Apparently, he has already given his nod to the film and an official announcement can be expected very soon.

Mahesh Babu also has a project with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in the pipeline. If everything goes as planned, this yet-untitled film will go on the floors in the second half of 2020.

