Shankar teases fans with new still from Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, see pic

Nov 08, 2019

Filmmaker Shankar has teased fans with a new still from his upcoming magnum opus Indian 2 featuring Kamal Haasan in the role of nonagenarian vigilante Senapathy. On the occasion of Kamal Haasan’s 65th birthday, Shankar shared a new still from the highly-anticipated sequel which is currently on the floors.

The still features Kamal Haasan standing on the ledge of a fort and watching over a city. Indian 2, which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

It is rumoured that Anil Kapoor plays the antagonist. In October, he was spotted on the sets of the film and pictures of his visit went viral. The team recently completed the second schedule after canning an action sequence worth Rs. 40 crore in Bhopal. National award-winning stunt choreographer Peter Hein was roped in to oversee this action episode.

Roughly around 2000 junior artistes participated in the Bhopal schedule. The team recently shot in Gwalior as well where they filmed some crucial scenes.

The first poster of Indian 2, which marks the reunion of Shankar after two decades, was unveiled on the occasion of Pongal earlier this year. After wrapping up major shooting portion in Indian, the team plans to travel to Taiwan to shoot key scenes of the movie. The first poster, which immediately went viral upon release, featured Haasan displaying his ‘varma-kalai’ skill

The film, which will be dubbed in multiple languages including Hindi, has music by AR Rahman.

Meanwhile, Kamal also has Thalaivan Irukkindran, a rumoured sequel to Thevar Magan, in the pipeline. Tipped to be a political thriller, the project will also star Revathy and Vadivelu who played important roles in Thevar Magan.

According to recent reports, Kamal will team up with Kaithi director Lokesh Kanagaraj next year for a yet-untitled project which will be bankrolled by Raj Kamal Films International.

