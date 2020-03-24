e-paper
Shivrajkumar to step into Dhanush’s shoes in Kannada remake of Asuran: reports

Shivrajkumar will be seen in dual roles in the Kannada remake of Tamil hit Asuran, according to reports. The roles were played by Dhanush in the original.

regional-movies Updated: Mar 24, 2020 22:17 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Shivrajkumar has been roped in to play the lead role in the Kannada remake of Asuran, according to reports.
         

Actor Shivrajkumar will star in the yet-untitled Kannada remake of Tamil film Asuran, according to a report by Cinema Express.

Currently busy shooting for Bhajarangi 2, Shivrajkumar will next commence work on RDX, in which he will be seen playing a police officer returning to solve a case after many years in coma. He is expected to take up the Asuran remake later this year.

As per the report, Asuran director Vetrimaaran will be venturing into the Kannada film industry as a producer with this remake, which will be directed by Jacob Varghese, who is known for his films like Savari and Prithvi.

Based on popular Tamil novel Vekkai, Asuran turned out to be a blockbuster with over Rs 100 crore in gross earnings. It is the violent revenge story of a farmer who avenges the ruthless murder of his elder son and featured Dhanush in dual roles, playing his character over two generations. The film, which was produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, also starred Manju Warrier, Teejay and Pasupathy in key roles.

Asuran is also being remade in Telugu. Titled Naarappa, which is being directed by Srikanth Addala, the remake stars star Venkatesh in the titular role. The project, bankrolled by Suresh Productions, went on floors in January. Priyamani has been roped in to play the leading lady.

The makers have so far unveiled five different posters which feature Venkatesh in a blood-soaked, intense avatar. The shoot of Naarappa began in Anantpur in January. Mani Sharma has been signed as the composer.

“Venkatesh will be seen in two different avatars in the movie, and the team will first start filming the portions which have him as a middle-aged man. He has grown a beard and will be sporting a salt-and-pepper look to suit the part. He will be accompanied by Priyamani, who plays his wife in the film. Once they complete these portions, the team will take a break for a month to let Venkatesh lose a few kilos for the younger part,” a source said.

While Venkatesh will reprise Dhanush’s role from the original, Priyamani will slip into the shoes of Manju Warrier’s character from Asuran.

