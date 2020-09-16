SP Balasubrahmanyam might be taken off ECMO and ventilator soon, says son SP Charan

regional-movies

Film producer SP Charan on Wednesday said his father SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to stay stable but is still on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) and ventilator support, which might be taken off very soon.

Charan took to Twitter to share an update on his father’s health. The legendary singer was hospitalised after he tested positive for the coronavirus on August 5. On August 14, his health deteriorated and he had to be shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and put on a ventilator. He has remained on the ventilator since then and his vitals have been closely monitored.

Charan tweeted: “Dad is stable and is continuing physio. Ekmo and ventilator continue to be on but hopefully for not long. Thanks to the team of doctors from #MGMHealthcare and all of you who have been praying for him.”

Dad is stable and is continuing physio. Ekmo and ventilator continue to be on but hopefully for not long. Thanks to the team of doctors from #MGMHealthcare and all of you who have been praying for him. — S. P. Charan (@charanproducer) September 16, 2020

Last week, Charan confirmed that his father has tested negative for the coronavirus. “We were expecting dad’s lungs to improve, as they were, to a certain point where we could remove the ventilator. Unfortunately, we are still not at that. But the good news is dad is COVID negative,” he said.

“We are expecting the lungs to heal fast. Over the weekend, we did have a small celebration for mom and dad for their anniversary. Dad is watching a lot of cricket and tennis on his Ipad. He’s happy that the seasons have started. He’s looking forward to IPL. He’s writing and communicating a lot,” he added.

Over the last few weeks, several members of the Tamil film fraternity came together to pray for the speedy recovery of the legendary singer. A mass prayer was organised in which several Tamil celebrities prayed for SPB’s recovery while playing one of his songs.

