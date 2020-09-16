e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / SP Balasubrahmanyam might be taken off ECMO and ventilator soon, says son SP Charan

SP Balasubrahmanyam might be taken off ECMO and ventilator soon, says son SP Charan

SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to remain stable and might soon no longer require ventilator support and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO), his son SP Charan said.

regional-movies Updated: Sep 16, 2020 20:15 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
SP Balasubrahmanyam has been hospitalised since last month.
SP Balasubrahmanyam has been hospitalised since last month.
         

Film producer SP Charan on Wednesday said his father SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to stay stable but is still on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) and ventilator support, which might be taken off very soon.

Charan took to Twitter to share an update on his father’s health. The legendary singer was hospitalised after he tested positive for the coronavirus on August 5. On August 14, his health deteriorated and he had to be shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and put on a ventilator. He has remained on the ventilator since then and his vitals have been closely monitored.

Charan tweeted: “Dad is stable and is continuing physio. Ekmo and ventilator continue to be on but hopefully for not long. Thanks to the team of doctors from #MGMHealthcare and all of you who have been praying for him.”

 

Last week, Charan confirmed that his father has tested negative for the coronavirus. “We were expecting dad’s lungs to improve, as they were, to a certain point where we could remove the ventilator. Unfortunately, we are still not at that. But the good news is dad is COVID negative,” he said.

Also read: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane requests security for Disha Salian’s fiance Rohan Rai, says there may be ‘pressure from influential people’

“We are expecting the lungs to heal fast. Over the weekend, we did have a small celebration for mom and dad for their anniversary. Dad is watching a lot of cricket and tennis on his Ipad. He’s happy that the seasons have started. He’s looking forward to IPL. He’s writing and communicating a lot,” he added.

Over the last few weeks, several members of the Tamil film fraternity came together to pray for the speedy recovery of the legendary singer. A mass prayer was organised in which several Tamil celebrities prayed for SPB’s recovery while playing one of his songs.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Lok Sabha passes bill to bring co-operative banks under RBI supervision
Lok Sabha passes bill to bring co-operative banks under RBI supervision
Rajnath Singh to make statement on LAC in Rajya Sabha tomorrow
Rajnath Singh to make statement on LAC in Rajya Sabha tomorrow
Union minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for Covid-19, in self isolation
Union minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for Covid-19, in self isolation
India, Brazil and S Africa call for speedy global efforts to reform UNSC
India, Brazil and S Africa call for speedy global efforts to reform UNSC
Delhi riots case: Police file over 17,000-page charge sheet, name 15 people
Delhi riots case: Police file over 17,000-page charge sheet, name 15 people
Desperate measures: Pak passes FATF-linked bills in joint session  
Desperate measures: Pak passes FATF-linked bills in joint session  
Tatas’ bid puts them in front to bag new Parliament building contract
Tatas’ bid puts them in front to bag new Parliament building contract
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19SBI ATM withdrawal rulesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In