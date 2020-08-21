SP Balasubrahmanyam remains critical, son SP Charan thanks everybody for their prayers

regional-movies

Aug 21, 2020

In an emotional new video, SP Charan confirmed that his father SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to remain critical. He also thanked everyone, especially the Tamil film fraternity, for organising a prayer meet for his father’s speedy recovery.

“There has not been any major development in my father’s health condition so far. So, I realise that there is not much to update. Again, as I said, we are keeping the hope alive and are faithful and confident that all the prayers that are being showered upon him and his family are definitely going to help him recover as early as possible.” Charan said in the video.

On Thursday evening, several members of the Tamil film fraternity came together to pray for the speedy recovery of the legendary singer. A mass prayer was organised in which several Tamil celebrities prayed for SPB’s recovery while playing one of his songs.

Last week, Balasubrahmanyam was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of MGM Healthcare after his health condition deteriorated. He was admitted to the hospital on August 5 after he tested positive for the coronavirus. As per a recent news bulletin, SPB continues to remain critical and is on the ventilator and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support in ICU.

“I would also like to thank the film industry, music industry, and people all over the country. We, as a family, are very grateful for your love and affection. People who are praying for us and my father, we are grateful to everyone who initiated this mass prayer for my father’s well-being,” Charan said.

He added: “I’m at a loss of words. We bow down to you. Your prayers will not go in vain. God has a conscience, so I’m confident he will come back soon. All thanks to good-hearted souls all around the globe. Your prayers give us hope.”

