SP Balasubrahmanyam remains critical, son SP Charan thanks everybody for their prayers

SP Balasubrahmanyam remains critical, son SP Charan thanks everybody for their prayers

SP Charan confirmed that his father SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to remain critical. There has not been any major development in his father’s health condition so far, he said in a video.

regional-movies Updated: Aug 21, 2020 13:19 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
SP Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to the ICU of a Chennai hopsital after his condition worsened last week.
SP Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to the ICU of a Chennai hopsital after his condition worsened last week.
         

In an emotional new video, SP Charan confirmed that his father SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to remain critical. He also thanked everyone, especially the Tamil film fraternity, for organising a prayer meet for his father’s speedy recovery.

“There has not been any major development in my father’s health condition so far. So, I realise that there is not much to update. Again, as I said, we are keeping the hope alive and are faithful and confident that all the prayers that are being showered upon him and his family are definitely going to help him recover as early as possible.” Charan said in the video.

 

On Thursday evening, several members of the Tamil film fraternity came together to pray for the speedy recovery of the legendary singer. A mass prayer was organised in which several Tamil celebrities prayed for SPB’s recovery while playing one of his songs.

Last week, Balasubrahmanyam was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of MGM Healthcare after his health condition deteriorated. He was admitted to the hospital on August 5 after he tested positive for the coronavirus. As per a recent news bulletin, SPB continues to remain critical and is on the ventilator and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support in ICU.

Also read: Aditya Pancholi says Kangana Ranaut should return Padma Shri now that her theory on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been disproved

“I would also like to thank the film industry, music industry, and people all over the country. We, as a family, are very grateful for your love and affection. People who are praying for us and my father, we are grateful to everyone who initiated this mass prayer for my father’s well-being,” Charan said.

He added: “I’m at a loss of words. We bow down to you. Your prayers will not go in vain. God has a conscience, so I’m confident he will come back soon. All thanks to good-hearted souls all around the globe. Your prayers give us hope.”

