SS Rajamouli’s film starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan to be made on Rs 300 crore budget?

SS Rajamouli is currently working on his multistarrer film RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles. Several reports recently have hinted that the film will be made on a lavish budget by producer DVV Danayya, who currently awaits the release of Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu. Earlier this week, Danayya confirmed that the estimated budget of Rajamouli’s yet-untitled next project will be Rs. 300 crore.

“Yes, we have already started the pre-production work and the art department has begun erecting sets,” confirmed Danayya in a report by Deccan Chronicle, which further added that he is estimating that the movie’s budget is nearly Rs 300 crore. The rest of the cast and crew will be finalised soon. If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, the film’s shooting will commence from October this year. Rajamouli is currently said to be working on the final draft of the script.

In March, Ram Charan and Jr NTR flew to Los Angeles for a ten-day workshop which included a photoshoot under the supervision of international photographers, who finalised the looks of the actors for the project. Tipped to be a revenge drama high on action, rumour has it that this is a boxing-based subject and both the actors have been working hard towards a desired look. Meanwhile, rumours of Samantha being roped in as one of the leading ladies is making the rounds.

Ram Charan recently revealed in a media interaction that he signed the film without listening to the script. “I believe in Rajamouli. His stories have strong content and are character-driven. I’m yet to listen to the script. Rajamouli promised me he will narrate the script soon.”

