Taapsee Pannu’s next Tamil film titled Game Over, first look out. See pic

Taapsee Pannu hasn’t been seen in a Tamil film for a while now but recently said that she will soon be making an announcement regarding the same. The actor, who has delivered a slew of successful Bollywood films such as Mulk and Manmarziyaan recently, will be collaborating with Y Not Studios and Reliance Entertainment for her Tamil film titled Game Over. The first look of the film was released on social media on Wednesday.

The new picture from the movie features Taapsee sitting in a wheelchair with her feet in medical plaster. The title logo hints that the game could be about love with and it is clear that technology too will play a part in the film. The maze in the background and the chess board-like floor design also stress on the theme of the film.

The official handle of Y Not Studios tweeted, “#GameOver. We are glad to share the First Looks of our maiden venture with our partners @RelianceEnt, a Tamil-Telugu bi-lingual starring @taapsee & directed by @Ashwin_saravana. Shoot starts tomorrow.”

When all risk takers flock together this is what comes out of it#GameOver

Next bilingual (Tamil/Telugu)

With this quirk king of a director @Ashwin_saravana co-written by #KaavyaRamkumar

Produced and presented by the content churners @StudiosYNot and the biggie @RelianceEnt pic.twitter.com/V53mz1tus3 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 10, 2018

The film is directed by Ashwin Saravanan who has previously worked with actor Nayanthara in Maya and also directed IravaaKaalam starring SJ Suryah and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Taapsee also tweeted the first look and wrote, “When all risk takers flock together this is what comes out of it.#GameOver. Next bilingual (Tamil/Telugu) With this quirk king of a director @Ashwin_saravana co-written by #KaavyaRamkumar. Produced and presented by the content churners @StudiosYNot and the biggie @RelianceEnt.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 19:53 IST