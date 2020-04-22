Tamil actor Vijay donates Rs 1.30 crore towards coronavirus relief fund

regional-movies

Tamil star Vijay, who was last seen on screen in Atlee-directed Bigil, has made a donation of Rs 1.30 core towards coronavirus relief fund.

As per a statement, Vijay has donates Rs 25 lakh towards PM relief fund, Rs 50 Tamil Nadu CM relief fund, Rs 10 lakh to Kerala CM relief fund, Rs 25 lakh to Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI), Rs 5 lakh each to the CM relief funds of Andhra, Telangana and Karnataka apart from Rs 5 lakh to Puducherry. The statement further added that Vijay has also donated some undisclosed amount to the welfare of members of his fan clubs in Tamil Nadu.

On the career front, Vijay will be next seen on screen in upcoming Tamil film Master, which has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Master stars Vijay in the role of a college professor. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the antagonist. Malavika Mohanan, who made her Tamil debut via Rajinikanth’s Petta, plays the leading lady. The film also stars Andrea Jeremiah in a key role.

Vijay’s fans recently created and trended the keyword MasterFDFS on Twitter. Since the film didn’t release due to lockdown on April 9, fans shared their best first day, first show experience of watching a Vijay film with the keyword MasterFDFS.

Vijay was last seen on screen in Atlee-directed Bigil in dual roles. He was seen playing father and son roles and both the characters were well received by the audiences. Bigil, which also starred Jackie Shroff and Nayanthara, went on to mint over Rs 300 crore at the box-office. It emerged as the highest grossing Tamil film of 2019.

Meanwhile, Vijay will most likely team up with filmmaker Sudha Kongara for his next Tamil yet-untitled project. Talks have already been initiated. Interestingly, if the project materializes, it’ll be Vijay’s maiden collaboration with a female director.

Sun Pictures will be bankrolling the project. An official announcement regarding the project is expected to be made this month. It is learnt from reliable sources that Sun Pictures has already paid an advance of Rs 50 crore to Vijay as remuneration for this project.

