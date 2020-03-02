Telugu remake of Pink featuring Pawan Kalyan titled Vakeel Saab, see first look

regional-movies

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 18:00 IST

The Telugu remake of Bollywood hit Pink, starring Pawan Kalyan, has been titled Vakeel Saab. The first look poster was unveiled on Monday.

The first look poster sees Pawan Kalyan sitting with his legs stretched, posing a relaxed look. The actor, after a brief hiatus, returns to acting with this project which will be directed by Venu Sriram.

Venu Sriram, who was recently signed to direct Allu Arjun’s Icon, collaborates with Pawan Kalyan for the first time. He will complete shooting this project and then commence work on Icon. “Allu Arjun has agreed to start working on Icon after Sriram completes the Pawan Kalyan film. Similar to the Tamil version, Nerkonda Paarvai, the Telugu remake will have a fine balance between the social message and the commercial elements. Pawan has given a 20-day call sheet and the film is expected to go on floors later this year,” a source was quoted in a report by Cinema Express.

As a very big fan of him

Been waiting this from the time I started to make music Now the dream has become real can’t believe still tat I am the composer 💿💿💿💿



Need all ur love & support 💪🏼🎛



My love to @PawanKalyan GAARU

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️



Coming to U all #VakeelSaabFirstLook ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yeXDynTGI8 — thaman S (@MusicThaman) March 2, 2020

Apparently, Kalyan was not due to join the sets till March second week as he was occupied with his political commitments. However, he had some change of plans and joined the sets in February. Being jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, the project also stars Nivetha Thomas and Anjali in crucial roles.

Also read: Ranveer Singh falls at Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn’s feet as he’s late for Sooryavanshi trailer launch, watch video

The project is likely to have dialogues by filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, a regular collaborator with Pawan Kalyan. The makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast and crew. The Tamil version of Pink, which released last year, starred Ajith in the role of a lawyer with bipolar issues. Directed by H Vinoth, Nerkonda Paarvai went on to strike gold at the box-office with worldwide gross over Rs 150 crore.

Pink, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in key roles, is the story of three women, who are aided by a lawyer in a molestation case against three boys from influential backgrounds.

Follow @htshowbiz for more