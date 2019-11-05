Varun Tej to shed a lot of weight to play a boxer in next film

regional-movies

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 16:56 IST

Actor Varun Tej is all set to play a boxer in his next yet-untitled Telugu film. The actor has revealed that he will shed a lot of weight to sport a raw look for his upcoming project.

Last seen playing a 40-plus gangster in Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Varun has started prepping for his next film where he will play a boxer for the first time. To be directed by debutant Kiran Korrapati, the film will be bankrolled by Allu Aravind along with Allu Venkatesh and Sidhu Mudda.

Talking about the project, Varun told Hindustan Times: “We will begin the training process very soon. I will work closely with a trainer from Mumbai to shed weight. My boxing trainer will be flown in from Los Angeles. I’ve played different characters so far but this is the first time I’ll be required to change myself physically for the sake of a character. It’s going to be a very exciting project and we plan to mount it on a large scale.”

After being praised for playing a negative role in Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Varun is eagerly looking forward to the reaction of the audience as he gears up to play a boxer. Varun said he sees this as another opportunity to experiment and has no qualms playing a negative character.

“For a long time, I’ve been trying to break the stereotypical hero image I’ve maintained so far. I’ve been on the lookout for something exciting and different. I had no inhibitions playing a negative character in Gaddalakonda Ganesh. In fact, I was on the lookout for something so exciting, and this project couldn’t have come at a better time. It gave me the opportunity to experiment and challenge myself,” Varun said.

Varun has also confirmed he will reunite with the producer of his recent Telugu film, Antariksham. He said they’re joining hands for a very interesting project.

Follow @htshowbiz for more