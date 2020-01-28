Vikram Vedha director duo to helm an original series for Amazon

regional-movies

Updated: Jan 28, 2020

Filmmakers and husband-wife duo Pushkar-Gayatri will helm an original series for Amazon which will go on the floors very soon. The duo is best known for directing R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Vikram Vedha.

Reports have emerged that Pushkar-Gayatri will direct a thriller series for Amazon. It’ll be one of the biggest multi-starrers in digital space. The cast so far includes Kathir, Aishwarya Rajessh, Sriya Reddy, Prem and Sathyaraj or Parthiepan in crucial roles. An official announcement regarding the series is yet to be made. However, sources have confirmed that the project will start rolling from early February in a hill station.

Meanwhile, Pushkar and Gayatri are headed to Bollywood for the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha. It’s been over a year since news about the remake was announced. However, there’s been no concrete update since the announcement.

Not long ago, rumours made the rounds that the Hindi remake will reportedly feature Shah Rukh Khan while Madhavan will be retained to play his same character. However, it has been learnt that the makers are yet to officially finalise the cast and crew.

Following the runaway success of Vikram Vedha, producer Sashikanth hinted that if things work out, a sequel could be made. “The film has a very ambiguous ending and a lot of people must be wondering what happened to Vikram and Vedha. There’s a possibility that a sequel could be made,” Sashikanth said, confirming talks for remake in Hindi and Telugu have begun.”

The filmmaker couple recently announced their new production company named Wall Watcher Films. Through their joint Twitter handle, they posted: “Many years ago, we heard a couple of scripts from young talented filmmakers which enthralled us. We wanted to produce those films but at that point, we didn’t have the resources or the bandwidth. Now, the time has come.”

“We’re excited to embark on a new adventure! The launch of our production house: ‘Wallwatcher Films’. Our focus will be on stories and storytellers.”

