e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Science / Monday’s penumbral lunar eclipse won’t be visible in India

Monday’s penumbral lunar eclipse won’t be visible in India

The ‘penumbral lunar eclipse’ will begin at 12:59:09 PM and continue till 05:25:09 PM on Monday.

science Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 21:32 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
New Delhi
In this file photo from 2019, the moon is seen above a cross at Mount Mary , Bandra , during a lunar eclipse in Mumbai.
In this file photo from 2019, the moon is seen above a cross at Mount Mary , Bandra , during a lunar eclipse in Mumbai.(Vijayanand Gupta/HT Photo)
         

A lunar eclipse will take place on Monday but won’t be visible in India as it would be afternoon here, an official of Jiwaji Observatory in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh said.

The ‘penumbral lunar eclipse’ will begin at 12:59:09 PM and continue till 05:25:09 PM on Monday, Rajendraprakash Gupt, superintendent of the observatory, said on Sunday.

“A penumbral lunar eclipse takes place when the sun, earth, and moon align in almost a straight line. The earth blocks some of the sun’s light from directly reaching the moon’s surface, and partially covers the moon with the outer part of its shadow, also known as the penumbra,” Gupt explained.

tags
top news
Viral video: Gehlot calls Dotasara for discussion, BJP demands CM’s resignation
Viral video: Gehlot calls Dotasara for discussion, BJP demands CM’s resignation
Search teams locate debris of Navy’s MiG-29K, pilot still missing
Search teams locate debris of Navy’s MiG-29K, pilot still missing
Farmers’ protest: Amarinder Singh questions Khattar’s Covid-19 concerns
Farmers’ protest: Amarinder Singh questions Khattar’s Covid-19 concerns
Pak goes on overdrive over Kashmir at OIC, glosses over the snub
Pak goes on overdrive over Kashmir at OIC, glosses over the snub
Farmers call Burari protest site ‘open jail’, block 5 entry points to Delhi
Farmers call Burari protest site ‘open jail’, block 5 entry points to Delhi
‘I wasn’t there’: Man charged in family’s death near Disney
‘I wasn’t there’: Man charged in family’s death near Disney
Mahakumbh 2021 prep is changing face of Haridwar, here’s how
Mahakumbh 2021 prep is changing face of Haridwar, here’s how
Amit Shah holds roadshow in Hyderabad, dares KCR to admit ‘alliance’ with AIMIM
Amit Shah holds roadshow in Hyderabad, dares KCR to admit ‘alliance’ with AIMIM
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In