e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Science / Scientists study vaccines’ effectiveness against new Covid strains

Scientists study vaccines’ effectiveness against new Covid strains

NIH scientists are studying whether Covid-19 vaccines will provide the same level of protection against new strains of the virus as they do against earlier strains.

science Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 11:28 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Bloomberg | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
The discovery of new strains of the SARS-Cov-2 virus from South Africa and the United Kingdom have raised concern about their impact on the pandemic.
The discovery of new strains of the SARS-Cov-2 virus from South Africa and the United Kingdom have raised concern about their impact on the pandemic. (Pixabay)
         

NIH scientists are studying whether Covid-19 vaccines will provide the same level of protection against new strains of the virus as they do against earlier strains, the agency’s lead scientist on coronavirus said.

At the same time, Kizzmekia S. Corbett, scientific lead for the coronavirus vaccines team at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said she’s “not as alarmed as the media would have us think” by the emergence of the new strains.

The discovery of new strains of the SARS-Cov-2 virus from South Africa and the United Kingdom have raised concern about their impact on the pandemic. The newer strains appear to transmit more easily but aren’t more severe in that they don’t make people any sicker than the other strains.

There needs to be a have fundamental scientific understanding around each of the these genetic variations, and those studies are already happening at the National Institutes of Health, said Corbett, who made her comments Thursday night during an event on vaccines hosted by BlackDoctor.org.

Scientists are working to figure out how well the vaccines protect patients with the new strains by testing the vaccines in serum from people who got the vaccine in the early-stage clinical trials or from animal models, she said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
India to chair Taliban sanctions committee, to keep focus on terrorists and sponsors
India to chair Taliban sanctions committee, to keep focus on terrorists and sponsors
Officer dies following clash with pro-Trump mob at US Capitol: Police
Officer dies following clash with pro-Trump mob at US Capitol: Police
‘Vaccine for Indians in next few days’: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan
‘Vaccine for Indians in next few days’: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan
Opposition boycotts Governor’s address in Kerala Assembly
Opposition boycotts Governor’s address in Kerala Assembly
‘Rape could have been avoided if...’: NCW member on Badaun incident
‘Rape could have been avoided if...’: NCW member on Badaun incident
3rd Test live: Gill departs after maiden fifty, India two down
3rd Test live: Gill departs after maiden fifty, India two down
Farmers’ protest: Delhi borders continue to remain closed, traffic diverted
Farmers’ protest: Delhi borders continue to remain closed, traffic diverted
Watch: Tourists stranded in Srinagar due to snowfall, get free accommodation
Watch: Tourists stranded in Srinagar due to snowfall, get free accommodation
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In