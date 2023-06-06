WEIRD SCIENCE: Yes, AI can read your mind (a little bit)

Last month, researchers at the University of Texas, Austin, published a paper describing an AI system that could read people’s thoughts while they were listening to a story, and translate those thoughts into a continuous stream of text. Titled 'Semantic reconstruction of continuous language from non-invasive brain recordings', and published in Nature Neuroscience, it was not the first study of its kind, but it improved on previous ones by using a technology that was noninvasive, requiring no implants. PREMIUM To go to the very basics, what is the “mind”?(Puneet Verma/HT)

The questions that the breakthrough raises are obvious. How efficient are such systems? What does it mean when we say they can read someone’s mind? To go to the very basics, what is the “mind”?

The science of thought

Thought is an abstract, even philosophical concept, but it has physical manifestations. It is these manifestations that the AI reads, interprets, and responds to, depending on the way it has been trained.

Every action of our bodies, including what we think, is controlled by the neurons or nerve cells in our brain. Neurons communicate with one another and with the muscles by sending and receiving electrical and chemical signals. These complex structures have inspired the building of artificial neural networks, which have digital “neurons” that try to mimic biological neural networks by sending, receiving and processing signals.

When we talk about AI reading the mind, we are referring to technology that measures the electrical activity caused by signals in the brain. Such technology, called brain-computer interface (BCI), can be trained to associate an activity with its trigger, or the thought or the reaction that led to the electrical activity.

Training neural networks

Training an artificial neural network requires “input-output mapping”, based on a large number of examples fed into it. V Srinivasa Chakravarthy, a computational neuroscientist at the Indian Institute of Technology- Madras, cited the example of a person affected by paralysis moving a cursor with thought.

“What you ask them is, imagine you have to move the control the cursor left or right. When they visualise that, the activity in the motor cortical areas of the brain will have a certain pattern. It’s very complicated, it’s very noisy, but there is an underlying pattern,” Chakravarthy said.

The pattern will be different when the subject visualises moving the cursor left and when they visualise moving it right. “You take a person, put electrodes on their head, and ask them to visualise left and right, left and right, hundreds of times. We record that data, feed it into the network and classify this into left or right,” Chakravarthy said.

To illustrate “mind reading” at a more complex level, let’s take a study from Purdue University, published in Cerebral Cortex in 2017. As three women watched nearly a thousand video clips, including those of humans and animals, a functional MRI (fMRI) device recorded the signals from their brains. This data was then fed into an artificial neural network.

Once it had been trained to associate various video images with various kinds of brain signals, the AI was able to decode subsequent fMRI data into specific categories and reconstruct the videos. These included videos that the AI system had not “seen” before.

How chatbots work