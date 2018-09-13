4 habits that you need to cut down on to boost your libido

Low libido is often the result of preventable sexual health problems that you may not be aware of. Your sex drive is something that is determined by a variety of factors, such as mood, physical health and mental health.



Here are some common factors that may be inadvertently lowering your libido:

Diet: “It may sound strange that diet may have anything to do with your libido, but yes, if you have not been eating a well-balanced diet of late, then you are bound to see your sex drive plummet. Cut down on SoS (Salt oil Sugar) because excess of these three things lead to chronic non-communicable disease like diabetes, hypertension and obesity— which does affect libido in a great way,” says Dr Deepak Jumani, senior sexual health physician and counselor attached to Sir JJ Group of Hospitals and Grant Medical College, Mumbai.

You can also include certain foods that give your libido a little nudge, like nuts, strawberries, chocolate, eggs and watermelon. The best foods to increase your sex drive are:

•All red-coloured fruits like pomegranate, raspberry, cherry, plums, apple and papaya.

•All red-coloured vegetables — carrot, beet root, tomatoes and red chillies.

•Green vegetables, cow’s ghee and cow’s milk.

•Garlic, onion, ginger, almonds, walnut, honey, vanilla, oats, mushrooms, avocados, figs, white of the boiled egg and fish.

Alcohol: “Too much of alcohol is one of the biggest and most common contributing factors to a drop in libido. It is said that alcohol can increase your desire but decrease your ability to perform. At the end of it, the yield is not a happy one. Liquor can severely hit your reproductive system by affecting your testosterone and estrogen levels. Drinking too much can impact your sexual performance, especially erectile function in men, and eventually give your sex drive a big blow,” adds Dr Jumani.

Sleep: “Steering clear of the old cliché, if you really have been too tired or getting insufficient sleep, then it may be negatively affecting your sex drive. More than 25% people report that lack of sleep and excessive workload does not allow them to be ready for sex with their partner at the end of the day,” says Dr Sudhir Bhola, sexologist on Lybrate. This is because your body needs to get enough sleep to perform all its vital functions to the fullest. Maintaining a healthy sleep pattern and getting good rest can help you get back on track.

Sugar: Eating too many sweets or drinking sugary juices and sodas may be responsible for low libido in many people. In men, sugar can lower testosterone levels leading to accumulation of belly fat and insulin resistance. Lower male hormones mean lower sex drive.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 09:04 IST