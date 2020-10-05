Ankita Konwar gives befitting reply to trolls asking if Milind Soman does not have a different T-shirt

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 16:37 IST

Battling trolls day in and day out, lovebirds Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar have become quite pro at giving them a befitting reply and the latter’s latest post on Instagram is no different. Enjoying a huge fan base on social media platforms, the duo is often seen leaving netizens smitten not only with their mushy romance but also with their travel and fitness enthusiasm which is goals.

Taking to her Instagram handle recently, Ankita once again gave a befitting reply to trolls, this time for taking a jibe at Milind’s signature grey Pinkathon tee in ever picture and video or their same pair of footwear. Defending her partne’s minimalist styling and sustainable lifestyle, Ankita penned a detailed reply which read, “Questions I hear all the time:

“Does he not have a different t shirt?” “Omg, I see you guys in the same pair of sandals everywhere!” Hmmm... How does it feel to be with a minimalist? It feels incredible! I adore and respect my husband for being the way he is (sic).”

Sharing her own take on the worrisome fast fashion, Ankita wrote, “In today’s world of fast consumption and fast fashion, someone who understands the concept of utility and wastage.

Nothing is more responsible than occupying the smallest place you possibly can. With a world so demanding, so competitive, so fast, people rarely manage the time to realise and evaluate their choices. We seem to need everything “fast” nowadays. Fast food, fast fashion, fast commute, fast ideas! Fashion from having 4 seasons in a year to now having 52! We often don’t realise that when we purchase something, we are actually purchasing the idea related to it. The idea of being desirable, successful, happy or loved. We have no real need or use for the thing itself (sic).”

Urging fans to switch to sustainable fashion, Ankita advised, “Minimalism is not about giving up everything and isolating yourself in a cave. It just means being responsible for your choices.

It means we think before we purchase something from a perspective of necessity and utility rather than affordability. Meaning, just because I can have 3 different dresses and 3 different pairs of shoes for each day doesn’t mean I should. And yes this choice doesn’t come easy (sic).”

Spilling the beans on her temptations which are tamed following Milind’s example, Ankita revealed, “I still have my hiccups here and there when I see something tempting. It’s a conditioning that requires work. But for me it’s definitely becoming lesser and lesser. And my husband is definitely better at this than I am (sic).”

She asserted on the fact that usage and production were linked due to demand which leads to “crazy amount of wastage” of energy and water. Hence it is crucial to ask how the product that we are buying will add value to our life.

She concluded by writing, “If you have the answer, by all means buy that product. “The world has enough for everyone’s need but not everyone’s greed”-MKG Also I am grateful that I have begun to differentiate my needs to my wants, to understand what is important to me, not everyone is that privileged (sic).”

Milind, who is 54 and Ankita who is 29 years old, tied the knot on April 22, 2018, in a beautiful private ceremony in Alibaug and Assam. The duo is often face with jibes on their age difference but this never made them shy away from flaunting their love for each other or leaving fans swooning over their fun and romantic outings as they travel together around the world.