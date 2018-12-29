Conversation killer: 3 behaviours that harm your relationship

It’s those long conversations between you and your partner that give meaning and add depth to your relationship. However, at times, having an open and honest conversation is hard because of certain kind of behaviours that one of the partners engages in. Read on as we identify what these behaviours are and how they are conversation killers.

1)Teasing: Teasing is also known as banter among friends. It sounds harmless and good natured. However, this is not always the case as at times, it can be cruel and hostile. Keep in mind that not everyone has a thick skin. Therefore, be a little careful while teasing or engaging in a bit of banter with your partner as you never know what might offend them. Pay attention to your partner’s responses during a conversation so you know when to draw a line to your teasing.

2) Nagging: The most common and sure shot way to destroy any possibility of conversation is to nag your partner. Constant criticism of your partner leads to your partner eventually shutting down. After a point of time, your partner gets tired of your nagging, and this leads to a breakdown of any kind of communication.

3) Whining: If there is anything that annoys your partner to such an extent that they feel that having a conversation is a chore, then it’s whining. Constant complaining about your problems gets tiresome after a point. Some of your concerns maybe valid but then you need to come up with a way to constructively complain without repeating yourself.

Inputs by Shivani Misri Sadhoo, psychologist and relationship counsellor.

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 16:17 IST