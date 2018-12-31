Discuss these 3 things with your partner before getting married

We all look forward to our wedding, especially after we have seen all the grand and fancy marriages taking place all around us and the fact that it’s a special day that we keep looking forward to.

Invitations, food, event management- we take care of all of these things but there are certain vital points that you need to discuss with the person with whom you plan to spend the rest of your life with. So before you commit to each other you need to make sure you discuss these things with each other so that there are no misunderstandings later.

1. Finances

This is a bit of a tricky situation as it is always a bit difficult as to know how to ask the other person about their financial status. However, it is extremely important to know about your partner’s financial situation, since you will be sharing your home and expenses with them. Do they have debts? And loans? All these things need to be cleared beforehand.

2. Family planning

This is an important conversation, especially if one partner is keen on having children and the other is not. If both of you do want to have babies then how many? When would you like to have a baby? These are all important questions that need to be addressed.

3. Location

Depending on the kind of person you are and the way you have been brought up, you might want to be staying only with your partner or make the decision to stay with family. This is something that shall affect your life in a big way, so have this discussion before marriage for sure

